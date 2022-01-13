Groups challenge initiative to limit property tax changes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Public employees and a farming organization are among those who filed a complaint arguing the attorney general and the secretary of state did not follow a new law in approving signature-gathering for a proposed constitutional initiative that would limit changes in residential property taxes.
The Montana Federation of Public Employees, the Montana Farmers Union, realtor Jeff Barber, farmer Ron Ostberg and rancher Dennis McDonald filed their complaint Wednesday against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Attorney General Austin Knudsen.