Groups seek review of Alaska gas project regulatory decision

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Conservation groups have asked a federal appeals court to review a regulatory decision authorizing a mega liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club asked the U.S. District Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit to review the decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year.

The Alaska gas project, which has gone through various iterations over the years, is far from a done deal. For example, it still needs investors, funding and customers.

Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, called the project a “massively terrible idea” that will harm wildlife. It will lead to more drilling in the Arctic and “exacerbate the climate crisis," she said, adding that FERC failed in the level of review it did.

FERC does not comment on matters in litigation, Tamara Young-Allen, a FERC spokesperson, said by email Monday.