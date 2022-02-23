Grumbling grows as Hong Kong sticks with zero-COVID policy ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 8:10 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are becoming increasingly annoyed with the administration’s insistence on sticking to China's “zero-COVID” strategy as the city posted another record number of cases Wednesday, bristling at ever-stricter regulations and a plan to test everyone for the virus.
Schools have already switched to online learning and summer holidays are being moved forward so that the buildings can be used as facilities for testing, isolation and vaccination. Hong Kong says it will go ahead with the plan to test every one of its 7.5 million residents three times in March.
Written By
ALICE FUNG and DAVID RISING