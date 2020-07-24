Gualtiere named children’s librarian for Shelton’s Plumb Library

Maura Gualtiere, long the Plumb Memorial Library's children's programmer, has been named Plumb Library's new children's librarian. Maura Gualtiere, long the Plumb Memorial Library's children's programmer, has been named Plumb Library's new children's librarian. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gualtiere named children’s librarian for Shelton’s Plumb Library 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Maura Gualtiere, long known for creating entertaining children’s offerings at Plumb Memorial Library, has now been given full run of the department.

Shelton Library Director Joan Stokes said Gualtiere, a Shelton resident, was named the Plumb Memorial Library children’s librarian and will officially take the post when, and if, the library reopens during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so excited,” said Stokes about Gualtiere’s promotion. “She knows so many people, and everyone loves her.”

“Through the years at the library, I have fostered lovely relationships with many families, community leaders and library patrons,” said Gualtiere. “I look forward to continuing these positive relationships, developing the children's collection to reflect every child's voice and establishing a welcoming library space for both children and adults and my staff, too.”

Gualtiere has worked at Plumb Memorial Library for 13 years in the children's department. She was first hired as a library assistant and then promoted in January 2019 to children's library programmer.

“I have created hundreds of original library and book-based programs for both children and adults,” said Gualtiere. “I love to read and am a huge advocate of the library, so when the position of children's librarian was posted, I was excited about this new possible opportunity.”

Gualtiere has an undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University and a master's degree in education from Fordham University. She is also a recipient of a Community Partnership, five-year exc-EL UCLA English Language Learners' Grant on behalf of Plumb Memorial Library.

“Through this partnership, I have met and forged many wonderful relationships in our community,” she said.

One grant library program that she hosts is the ELL (English Language Learners) Conversation Cafe.

“This special program provides an opportunity for adults looking to practice their English in a casual, comfortable and welcoming environment,” said Gualtiere. “Each week I provide a theme to discuss and utilize games and activities as well as provide light refreshments. It has been very successful.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com