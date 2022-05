This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Alexander Turnbull/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Alexander Turnbull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PARIS (AP) — A homicide investigation was opened on Monday after a security guard at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed and a suspect arrested, the prosecutor’s office said.

The circumstances of the killing, including the method used, were not immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office said that “the use of a weapon is not at this time confirmed.”