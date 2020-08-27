Guards: Michigan prisons director needs to go

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The union that represents Michigan prison guards is calling for the ouster of the director of the Corrections Department.

The head of the Michigan Corrections Organization cites poor staffing, excessive vacancies, mandatory overtime, a lack of personal protection equipment and other issues, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

Heidi Washington has been head of the prison system since Rick Snyder was governor.

“We believe that we have done our part in trying to work with you on issues and offer solutions," union president Byron Osborn said in a letter. "Unfortunately, we are at a point where the current work conditions are unacceptable for our members.”

Osborn said the 6,000-member union will be sending a vote of no-confidence to lawmakers and the governor's office.

“I stand by the important work this department has done throughout the pandemic to keep people safe, and we will keep working to ensure that our inmates and staff are protected during these challenging times,” Washington said in a statement released by the Corrections Department.

Roughly 450 prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus; three died.

There are 734 vacancies in the prison system, spokesman Chris Gautz said.

More than 900 officers could be hired by fall 2021 if the Legislature approves the budget proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and “we don't have any other unexpected setbacks due to COVID," Gautz said.