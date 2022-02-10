Guatemala arrests lawyer who assisted anti-corruption effort

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan lawyer who previously represented the United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission in court proceedings was arrested Thursday by agents from the Attorney General’s Office in what some observers saw as retribution against those who helped the highly effective anti-corruption effort.

Leidy Indira Santizo Rodas is accused of obstruction of justice, but Attorney General’s Office spokesman Juan Luis Pantaleón did not share additional details and the case remains under seal.