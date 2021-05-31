Guided hikes in NC state park focus on old moonshine stills LISA O'DONNELL, Winston-Salem Journal May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 12:02 a.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Joe Mickey and Bob Hillyer often stumble upon surprises when they venture off the marked trails in Stone Mountain State Park, and not all of them involve snakes and bears.
The two men have developed a nose for finding rusted barrels, jerry cans, yeast containers and other remnants of the area’s extensive moonshine history scattered in the folds of the park’s 14,300 acres. Over the last 30-plus years, they have discovered and subsequently catalogued about 200 abandoned moonshine sites, most of which are on unmarked trails.
LISA O'DONNELL, Winston-Salem Journal