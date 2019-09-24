Gun debate revives in Pennsylvania statehouse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The debate over guns is reviving in Pennsylvania's Legislature, although Democrats say the process ignores their top priorities and could end up loosening gun laws.

Tuesday marks the start of a two-day Senate committee hearing on gun violence and a slate of House committee votes on gun-related legislation.

The action follows a burst of gun violence in Philadelphia and the wounding of six city police officers in a standoff. Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature is historically protective of gun rights.

The House committee could advance legislation to more swiftly take away guns from someone who was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment. Another bill would make it easier to get courts to strike down municipal firearms ordinances.

The priorities of Gov. Tom Wolf and his fellow Democrats include expanding background checks.