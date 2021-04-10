UK's Prince Philip honored with 41-gun salutes after death DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 9:09 a.m.
1 of29 Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Cardiff, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Ben Birchall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 A newspaper with a front page photo of Britain's Prince Philip at a newsstand in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP) Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9. He was 99. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Lukas Coch/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Maisie Cairns (18 months) stands at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. People gathered to pay respect to Britain's Prince Philip who died early Friday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. Peter Morrison/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 People leave flowers near Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 People view flower tributes at Cambridge Gate, at Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A woman prepares to place flowers outside Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Flower tributes and notes left outside the gates of Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Manchester City players stand for a two minute silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. Tim Keeton/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Jockey, owners and trainers stand in the parade ring during the two minute silence before the first race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. Scott Heppell/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Edinburgh Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Edinburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Soldiers adjust their hats prior to the 41 gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip is placed with flowers and candles in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 This handout photo provided by the Ministry of Defense shows crew members of the HMS Montrose firing a 41-round gun salute to to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in Duqm, Oman. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Jay Allen/Ministry of Defense via AP) Jay Allen/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Royal Gibraltar Regiment march before firing the Death Gun Salute marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in Gibraltar, on Saturday April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. Javier Fergo/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
LONDON (AP) — Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries and at sea marked the death of Britain’s Prince Philip on Saturday as military leaders honored the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
Batteries of cannons and guns fired 41 rounds at one-minute intervals starting at midday in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other U.K. cities. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra. A Royal Navy crew deployed in Oman, a former British protectorate, and an honor regiment in Gibraltar, a British territory, also gave artillery tributes to Philip.