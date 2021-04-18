Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Gunfire killed one person and injured five others at an Ohio strip mall parking lot where a memorial vigil was being held to honor another person killed a year ago at the same location, authorities said.

Columbus police Lt. Dan Hargus confirmed one person was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. Saturday and five others were injured in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in a parking lot of a Truro Township shopping plaza southeast of the city, the Columbus Dispatch reported. All of the injured were in stable condition, he said.