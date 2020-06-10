Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A central California sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded after someone opened fire on a police station early Wednesday.

The shooting began around 3:45 a.m. in the city of Paso Robles, said San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Odom.

Deputies responded and one was wounded, Odom said.

The Sheriff's Department said the deputy was in serious but stable condition.

The search for the shooter was ongoing, Odom said.

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted that shooting had stopped since 4 a.m.

Paso Robles is in California's central coast wine region about 175 miles (280 kilometers) s northwest of Los Angeles.