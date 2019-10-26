HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|46
|25
|16
|Kelowna
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|38
|31
|15
|Vancouver
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|38
|38
|14
|Victoria
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|28
|9
|Prince George
|12
|3
|8
|0
|1
|25
|39
|7
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|31
|24
|16
|Portland
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|44
|28
|15
|Spokane
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|43
|27
|13
|Tri-City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|27
|44
|12
|Seattle
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|25
|38
|9
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|12
|7
|2
|3
|0
|39
|26
|17
|Saskatoon
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|44
|42
|15
|Winnipeg
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|40
|47
|13
|Moose Jaw
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|35
|44
|11
|Brandon
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|36
|42
|10
|Regina
|12
|2
|10
|0
|0
|28
|53
|4
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|12
|8
|1
|3
|0
|49
|32
|19
|Medicine Hat
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|52
|30
|17
|Lethbridge
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|47
|36
|17
|Calgary
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|41
|31
|13
|Red Deer
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|32
|52
|9
|Swift Current
|12
|3
|6
|1
|2
|28
|53
|9
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3
Swift Current 7 Prince George 2
Seattle 3 Prince Albert 1
Brandon 10 Tri-City 2
Wednesday's results
Kelowna 4 Prince George 2
Portland 4 Prince Albert 3
Spokane 7 Brandon 1
Friday's results
Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Regina, 2 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Monday's games
Seattle at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.