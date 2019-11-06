HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kelowna
|15
|9
|4
|1
|1
|48
|37
|20
|Kamloops
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|57
|35
|20
|Vancouver
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|52
|49
|19
|Victoria
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|31
|41
|13
|Prince George
|16
|4
|11
|0
|1
|32
|58
|9
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|42
|34
|22
|Portland
|15
|10
|4
|0
|1
|59
|38
|21
|Tri-City
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|42
|57
|17
|Spokane
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|55
|39
|16
|Seattle
|15
|5
|7
|2
|1
|34
|54
|13
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|16
|11
|2
|3
|0
|62
|34
|25
|Saskatoon
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|56
|54
|20
|Winnipeg
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|51
|60
|17
|Brandon
|18
|8
|10
|0
|0
|54
|52
|16
|Moose Jaw
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|47
|56
|15
|Regina
|15
|2
|11
|2
|0
|37
|67
|6
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|16
|12
|1
|3
|0
|64
|44
|27
|Lethbridge
|18
|11
|4
|0
|3
|67
|48
|25
|Medicine Hat
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|63
|41
|21
|Calgary
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|52
|44
|17
|Red Deer
|16
|5
|9
|0
|2
|41
|66
|12
|Swift Current
|15
|3
|9
|1
|2
|29
|67
|9
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Saturday's results
Lethbridge 5 Brandon 2
Winnipeg 4 Swift Current 0
Saskatoon 3 Calgary 2
Portland 2 Seattle 1
Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 1
Everett 3 Kamloops 2
Medicine Hat 6 Victoria 3
Vancouver 6 Tri-City 3
Spokane 6 Prince George 0
Sunday's results
Edmonton 3 Calgary 2
Red Deer 3 Regina 2 (OT)
Vancouver 5 Medicine Hat 2
Kamloops 6 Portland 5
Everett 4 Spokane 3 (OT)
Tuesday's results
Brandon 5 Red Deer 2
Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Red Deer at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Kamloops at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Regina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.