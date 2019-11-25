HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 24 15 9 0 0 96 58 30 Kelowna 23 13 8 1 1 72 69 28 Vancouver 24 12 10 1 1 66 65 26 Victoria 20 11 8 1 0 51 56 23 Prince George 24 6 16 0 2 50 82 14

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 22 16 5 1 0 69 52 33 Portland 23 15 5 1 2 88 56 33 Spokane 22 12 8 2 0 82 56 26 Tri-City 22 11 8 2 1 61 75 25 Seattle 22 7 12 2 1 53 89 17

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 25 16 5 3 1 95 62 36 Winnipeg 24 13 10 1 0 82 94 27 Saskatoon 26 12 12 1 1 72 83 26 Brandon 26 11 14 1 0 85 81 23 Moose Jaw 21 9 11 1 0 58 77 19 Regina 21 5 14 2 0 59 85 12

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 26 16 7 0 3 105 67 35 Edmonton 25 14 5 4 2 88 76 34 Medicine Hat 24 16 7 1 0 95 68 33 Calgary 22 13 6 2 1 81 66 29 Red Deer 23 7 13 0 3 58 101 17 Swift Current 21 5 13 1 2 42 90 13

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Regina 6 Swift Current 0

Calgary 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

Prince Albert 5 Lethbridge 3

Medicine Hat 3 Moose Jaw 1

Prince George 4 Kamloops 3

Winnipeg 3 Tri-City 2 (OT)

Victoria 5 Edmonton 3

Kelowna 3 Seattle 2

Everett 6 Saskatoon 1

Saturday's results

Calgary 4 Moose Jaw 1

Regina 5 Brandon 4

Lethbridge 11 Red Deer 2

Portland 4 Everett 3

Seattle 3 Saskatoon 2

Medicine Hat 4 Prince Albert 2

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)

Prince George 5 Kamloops 3

Kelowna 2 Tri-City 1

Spokane 5 Winnipeg 3

Sunday's results

Everett 4 Tri-City 3 (OT)

Portland 8 Saskatoon 0

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.