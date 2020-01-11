HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|38
|24
|11
|2
|1
|150
|97
|51
|Victoria
|37
|22
|13
|2
|0
|94
|92
|46
|Kelowna
|39
|21
|15
|1
|2
|111
|113
|45
|Vancouver
|37
|17
|16
|2
|2
|93
|96
|38
|Prince George
|39
|10
|22
|3
|4
|84
|131
|27
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|38
|28
|6
|1
|3
|147
|87
|60
|Everett
|38
|26
|9
|2
|1
|129
|95
|55
|Spokane
|38
|20
|13
|4
|1
|138
|113
|45
|Seattle
|38
|15
|20
|2
|1
|108
|144
|33
|Tri-City
|36
|13
|18
|4
|1
|95
|137
|31
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|142
|115
|50
|Winnipeg
|40
|24
|15
|1
|0
|142
|143
|49
|Brandon
|40
|20
|17
|1
|2
|144
|118
|43
|Saskatoon
|39
|19
|17
|1
|2
|119
|133
|41
|Regina
|38
|12
|21
|3
|2
|108
|148
|29
|Moose Jaw
|36
|11
|23
|2
|0
|89
|156
|24
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|42
|28
|7
|5
|2
|162
|115
|63
|Medicine Hat
|40
|26
|12
|1
|1
|171
|125
|54
|Lethbridge
|40
|23
|10
|2
|5
|153
|110
|53
|Calgary
|37
|20
|12
|4
|1
|130
|114
|45
|Red Deer
|39
|14
|21
|1
|3
|114
|163
|32
|Swift Current
|37
|9
|25
|1
|2
|81
|159
|21
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Red Deer 6 Prince Albert 5 (OT)
Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 3
Portland 5 Spokane 3
Wednesday's results
Saskatoon 8 Red Deer 1
Regina 5 Prince George 4 (SO)
Edmonton 7 Moose Jaw 4
Medicine Hat 4 Winnipeg 1
Victoria 1 Kelowna 0
Friday's results
Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert 2 Prince George 1 (OT)
Red Deer at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Prince George at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Regina at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Regina at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Prince George at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Portland, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.