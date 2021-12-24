WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 27 19 8 0 0 114 66 38 Kelowna 25 13 9 0 3 89 86 29 Vancouver 28 14 13 1 0 89 94 29 Prince George 28 13 15 0 0 80 88 26 Victoria 26 9 13 4 0 74 109 22

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 30 21 6 2 1 123 80 45 Seattle 28 18 7 3 0 101 77 39 Portland 28 13 11 3 1 94 93 30 Tri-City 26 9 13 4 0 77 115 22 Spokane 26 7 16 2 1 66 99 17

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 31 25 5 1 0 149 67 51 Brandon 30 15 13 1 1 96 112 32 Moose Jaw 31 14 14 2 1 100 108 31 Saskatoon 29 15 13 1 0 84 99 31 Prince Albert 28 12 14 1 1 78 97 26 Regina 28 12 16 0 0 94 105 24

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 31 22 6 2 1 127 81 47 Red Deer 31 20 9 1 1 104 75 42 Calgary 27 11 11 3 2 85 88 27 Swift Current 30 11 15 3 1 80 110 26 Lethbridge 25 12 11 2 0 77 89 26 Medicine Hat 27 5 18 3 1 73 116 14

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Monday's games

Edmonton at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Everett at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.