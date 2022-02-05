WHL All Times Local Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 41 29 11 1 0 173 101 59 Kelowna 37 23 10 1 3 147 112 50 Prince George 43 18 22 2 1 118 149 39 Vancouver 40 16 22 2 0 111 143 34 Victoria 41 12 24 4 1 116 178 29 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 42 31 7 2 2 184 114 66 Portland 42 26 11 3 2 167 125 57 Seattle 40 24 11 4 1 160 111 53 Tri-City 40 12 24 4 0 110 188 28 Spokane 40 12 24 3 1 106 171 28 Eastern Conference East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 38 29 6 2 1 179 90 61 Moose Jaw 44 24 16 3 1 166 152 52 Saskatoon 41 23 16 1 1 139 138 48 Brandon 38 20 14 2 2 125 135 44 Regina 38 16 21 0 1 136 145 33 Prince Albert 41 15 24 1 1 117 151 32 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 45 31 11 2 1 185 128 65 Red Deer 45 29 13 2 1 167 121 61 Calgary 39 17 15 5 2 122 127 41 Swift Current 44 16 23 4 1 114 160 37 Lethbridge 39 17 19 2 1 113 145 37 Medicine Hat 40 9 27 3 1 111 182 22 Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Wednesday's results Edmonton 6 Medicine Hat 2 Spokane 3 Prince George 2 (OT) Friday's results Moose Jaw 3 Swift Current 1 Saskatoon 6 Edmonton 1 Red Deer 2 Prince Albert 1 Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7 p.m. Lethbridge 5 Regina 4 Seattle 7 Prince George 2 Portland 6 Tri-City 0 Everett 4 Victoria 2 Kelowna 4 Spokane 1 Kamloops 3 Vancouver 2 Saturday's results Red Deer 6 Saskatoon 1 Edmonton 5 Prince Albert 2 Swift Current 2 Lethbridge 1 Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Kelowna at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m. Prince George at Everett, 6:05 p.m. Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Regina at Calgary, 2 p.m. Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 5 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 4 p.m. Kamloops at Victoria, 4:05 p.m. Tuesday's games Regina at Edmonton, 11 a.m. Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Wednesday's games Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. Thursday's games Brandon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.