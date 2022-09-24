WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince George 1 1 0 0 0 8 9 2 Vancouver 1 0 0 0 1 4 8 1 Kamloops 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Victoria 1 0 1 0 0 9 12 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 1 1 0 0 0 5 2 2 Spokane 1 1 0 0 0 12 9 2 Seattle 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 2 Tri-City 1 0 1 0 0 9 8 0 Everett 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Saskatoon 1 1 0 0 0 6 3 2 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 2 Moose Jaw 1 1 0 0 0 8 9 2 Brandon 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 1 Regina 1 0 1 0 0 9 8 0 Prince Albert 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 1 1 0 0 0 9 5 2 Calgary 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 2 Lethbridge 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 0 Medicine Hat 0 0 0 0 0 9 1 0 Swift Current 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0 Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 5 9 0

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Red Deer 5 Edmonton 2

Calgary 2 Swift Current 1

Moose Jaw 5 Regina 4

Saskatoon 5 Prince Albert 2

Portland 3 Kamloops 0

Prince George 5 Tri-City 1

Spokane 7 Victoria 5

Seattle 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Saturday's results

Winnipeg 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Winnipeg at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Regina at Edmonton, 7 p.m.