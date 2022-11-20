WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince George 21 12 9 0 0 92 77 24 Kamloops 17 9 4 3 1 63 43 22 Vancouver 20 7 9 2 2 60 75 18 Kelowna 17 8 8 1 0 66 64 17 Victoria 22 3 16 3 0 52 102 9

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 19 16 1 1 1 88 57 34 Seattle 17 13 3 1 0 77 48 27 Everett 20 12 7 1 0 77 73 25 Tri-City 20 8 12 0 0 76 88 16 Spokane 18 4 13 0 1 58 101 9

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 21 20 1 0 0 101 54 40 Saskatoon 19 15 4 0 0 70 36 30 Moose Jaw 21 13 8 0 0 70 63 26 Regina 22 9 11 1 1 78 86 20 Prince Albert 22 8 12 2 0 54 71 18 Brandon 23 8 13 2 0 58 83 18

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 22 16 4 0 2 84 52 34 Calgary 19 11 5 2 1 67 47 25 Lethbridge 21 11 9 0 1 52 62 23 Swift Current 20 9 11 0 0 64 74 18 Medicine Hat 21 6 10 4 1 79 73 17 Edmonton 22 4 17 1 0 44 101 9

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's results

Winnipeg 9 Regina 5

Friday's results

Saskatoon 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 4

Lethbridge 3 Red Deer 2 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Brandon 3

Portland 4 Everett 1

Kelowna 10 Spokane 3

Prince George 9 Victoria 1

Tri-City 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Kamloops 4 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Regina at Winnipeg, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Edmonton at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Regina at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.