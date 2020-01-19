HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Moose Jaw
Wheat Kings 6, Warriors 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Moose Jaw bench (too many men, served by Kiesman) 2:46.
Second Period
1. Brandon, McCartney 16 (Iorio) 7:59.
2. Brandon, Gutenberg 10 (Nychuk, Reinhardt) 10:30.
3. Brandon, Burzan 23 (Nychuk, McCartney) 11:08.
4. Brandon, McCallum 14 (Chiasson, Reinhardt) 12:14.
5. Brandon, McCallum 15 (Reinhardt, Nychuk) 17:45.
Penalties — Reinhardt Bdn (tripping) 4:27; Schmiemann Bdn (roughing) 9:13; Hartje Mj (roughing) 9:59; McCallum Bdn (cross checking) 15:20.
Third Period
6. Brandon, Burzan 24 (McCartney, Thorpe) 15:12.
Penalties — Thorpe Bdn (roughing) 12:30.
Shots on goal by
|Brandon
|10
|11
|19
|_
|40
|Moose Jaw
|13
|15
|7
|_
|35
Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Moose Jaw: Bilous (L, ), Gould (12:14 second, 24 shots, 22 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-2; Moose Jaw: 0-4.
Referees — Jason Bourdon, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Devan Thiessen.
Attendance — 2,722 at Moose Jaw.