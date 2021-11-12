Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Hitmen 1

First Period

1. Swift Current, Birnie 2 (Nagy) 7:48.

2. Calgary, Tulk 2 (Tschigerl, Funk) 8:37.

Penalties — van de Leest Cgy (tripping) 12:27.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, McGinley 1 (Wyrostok, Gould) 8:26.

4. Swift Current, Pickering 2 (Ward, Filmon) 10:59 (pp).

5. Swift Current, Filmon 6 (Ward) 15:06.

6. Swift Current, Gould 3 (Hvidston) 19:55.

Penalties — Kydd Cgy, Ward Sc (roughing) 4:53; Siepmann Cgy (cross checking) 10:52; van de Leest Cgy (cross checking) 14:42; Bettahar Sc (holding) 14:53; Gould Sc (slashing) 17:49.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Borysiuk Sc (cross checking) 2:02; Heward Cgy (holding) 17:33.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 12 15 9 _ 36
Swift Current 4 8 8 _ 20

Goal — Calgary: Peters (L, ), Buenaventura (0:00 third, 8 shots, 8 saves). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-3; Swift Current: 1-4.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Connor Hale, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 1,326 at Swift Current.