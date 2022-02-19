HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Kamloops

Silvertips 4, Blazers 1 First Period 1. Everett, Huuhtanen 27 (Hofer, Hemmerling) 7:16. 2. Everett, Huuhtanen 28 (Seeley, Hofer) 11:55 (pp). 3. Everett, Berezowski 33 (Swetlikoff, Lambos) 17:47. Penalties \u2014 Lindgren Kam (double minor, high sticking) 11:10; Hofer Evt (tripping) 19:18. Second Period 4. Kamloops, Seminoff 20 (Stankoven, Toporowski) 12:43. 5. Everett, Berezowski 34 (Swetlikoff) 14:01. Penalties \u2014 Anderson Evt (roughing) 1:22; Wright Evt (boarding) 8:14. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Huuhtanen Evt (tripping) 6:46; Minten Kam (high sticking) 11:01. Shots on goal by Everett 17 7 6 _ 30 Kamloops 4 17 8 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Everett: MacInnes (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 1-3; Kamloops: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Balson, Dustin Minty. Attendance \u2014 3,424 at Kamloops.