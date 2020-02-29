HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Prince George
Blazers 6, Cougars 1
First Period
1. Kamloops, Stankoven 27 (Zabransky, Hughes) 7:14.
2. Kamloops, Seminoff 5 (Kuefler, Bankier) 17:50.
Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (slashing) 1:21.
Second Period
3. Kamloops, Zary 34 (unassisted) 3:44 (pp).
4. Prince George, Maser 25 (Colina, Mikhalchuk) 6:58.
5. Kamloops, Onyebuchi 6 (Zary, Franklin) 14:40.
Penalties — Koffer Pg (hooking) 2:30; Moberg Pg (hooking) 8:28; Boyle Pg (tripping) 16:36.
Third Period
6. Kamloops, Centazzo 40 (Zary, Strange) 0:10.
7. Kamloops, Centazzo 41 (Zary, Martin) 16:01 (pp).
Penalties — Carpendale Kam (, , misconduct) 18:45; Dowhaniuk Pg (interference) 2:35; Pillar Kam (interference) 6:53; Eastman Pg (high sticking) 14:44.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|16
|16
|17
|_
|49
|Prince George
|7
|5
|9
|_
|21
Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ). Prince George: Gauthier (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 2-5; Prince George: 0-4.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Anthony Maletta.
Attendance — 2,648 at Prince George.