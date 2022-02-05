HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 3, Giants 2 First Period 1. Vancouver, Boucher 11 (Mount) 9:05. 2. Kamloops, Seminoff 17 (Minten) 15:23. 3. Kamloops, Stankoven 24 (Toporowski) 16:58. Penalties \u2014 Lindgren Kam (tripping) 3:37; Cotton Van (cross checking) 11:33. Second Period 4. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 10 (Horning) 2:21 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Hall Van (slashing) 2:07; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Toporowski) 6:28; Thorpe Van (tripping) 13:32; Kuefler Kam, Palmieri Van (major, major-fighting) 18:49. Third Period 5. Kamloops, Minten 12 (Seminoff, Brandwood) 13:05. Penalties \u2014 Persson Kam (tripping) 13:56. Shots on goal by Kamloops 13 13 5 _ 31 Vancouver 10 6 9 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 0-3; Vancouver: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Brett Iverson, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen \u2014 Ron Dietterle, Nick Albinati. Attendance \u2014 2,163 at Vancouver.