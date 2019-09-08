https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett-14422216.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett
Silvertips 1, Rockets 0
First Period
1. Everett, Sutter 1 (Anderson, Butt) 8:35.
Penalties — Quiring Kel (slashing) 10:25; Liwiski Kel, Butt Evt (roughing) 17:11; Basran Kel (tripping) 18:11; Swetlikoff Kel (cross checking) 19:46.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|7
|9
|9
|_
|25
|Everett
|13
|3
|9
|_
|25
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (L, ), Tisdale (11:38 second, 9 shots, 9 saves). Everett: Karki (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-0; Everett: 0-3.
Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Liam Reid, Chris Van Deventer.
Attendance — 00 at Everett.
