News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Rockets 6, Royals 4

First Period

1. Kelowna, Feist 1 (Quiring, Dorey) 3:26 (pp).

2. Victoria, Schuurman 4 (Laroque) 8:37.

Penalties — Wilson Vic (slashing) 1:27.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Dach 1 (Cristall, Novak) 4:49.

4. Victoria, Laroque 1 (Derungs, Patrician) 7:45 (pp).

5. Kelowna, Cristall 1 (Lee, Novak) 8:49 (pp).

6. Victoria, Derungs 1 (unassisted) 8:59.

7. Kelowna, Poole 1 (DeSouza) 9:31.

8. Kelowna, Price 1 (McMillen) 12:44.

Penalties — Wilson Vic (roughing) 2:43; Feist Kel (slashing) 7:20; Laroque Vic (hooking) 8:38; McMillen Kel, Bryks Vic (roughing) 18:22.

Third Period

9. Victoria, Schuurman 5 (Peach, Laroque) 6:54 (pp).

10. Kelowna, Graham 1 (unassisted) 19:30.

Penalties — Quiring Kel (slashing) 5:45; Tisdale Kel (delay of game) 19:08.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 10 21 6 _ 37
Victoria 5 7 10 _ 22

Goal — Kelowna: Tisdale (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-3; Victoria: 2-3.

Referees — Steve Papp, . Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Ryan White.

Attendance — 2,143 at Victoria.