HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Edmonton

Oil Kings 6, Hurricanes 0

First Period

1. Edmonton, Guenther 23 (Souch, Sourdif) 1:39.

2. Edmonton, Luypen 16 (unassisted) 14:59.

Penalties — Luypen Edm (interference) 11:56; Laventure Let (slashing) 12:26.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Van Olm 4 (unassisted) 5:19.

4. Edmonton, Guenther 24 (Prokop, Peters) 16:38.

Penalties — Kubicek Edm (cross checking) 1:51; Wiebe Edm (holding) 15:37; Nash Let (roughing) 16:08.

Third Period

5. Edmonton, Souch 13 (Guenther) 10:43 (pp).

6. Edmonton, Guenther 25 (Guhle, Neighbours) 11:11 (pp).

Penalties — Prokop Edm (interference) 3:32; Peters Edm (kneeing) 6:05; Guhle Edm (high sticking) 6:36; Kubicek Edm (roughing) 8:34; Klavdiev Let (interference) 9:52; Arntsen Let, Prokop Edm (roughing) 10:48; Jones Let (cross checking) 10:48; Jones Let (interference) 12:10; Zandee Let, Van Olm Edm (major, major-fighting) 14:55; Kubicek Edm (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:17; Kowalyk Edm (cross checking) 18:17.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 6 8 10 _ 24 Edmonton 11 8 7 _ 26

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-8; Edmonton: 2-5.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Scott Kramers, Connor LaForge.

Attendance — 4,061 at Edmonton.