Blazers 7, Tigers 3

First Period

1. Kamloops, Sopotyk 3 (unassisted) 1:23.

2. Kamloops, Hughes 6 (Strange) 4:59.

3. Kamloops, Zary 11 (Franklin, Martin) 8:44 (pp).

4. Medicine Hat, Brinkman 3 (Kemp, Hamblin) 17:25 (pp).

5. Kamloops, Hughes 7 (unassisted) 17:41.

Penalties — Hopwo Mh (elbowing) 8:06; Hughes Kam (tripping) 10:15; Zazula Kam (interference) 16:49.

Second Period

6. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 12 (Hopwo) 5:34.

7. Kamloops, Zary 12 (Centazzo, Franklin) 9:08.

8. Kamloops, Franklin 10 (Centazzo, Strange) 14:05.

Penalties — Appelt Kam (kneeing) 17:06; Hughes Kam (hooking) 19:47.

Third Period

9. Kamloops, Franklin 11 (Martin, Hughes) 5:28 (pp).

10. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 7 (Hamblin) 15:29.

Penalties — Krebs Mh (interference) 5:20; Danielson Mh (roughing) 17:05.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 11 13 16 _ 40
Kamloops 17 10 13 _ 40

Goal — Medicine Hat: Søgaard (10 shots, 7 saves), Bjorklund (L, 8:44 first, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-4; Kamloops: 2-3.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Ryan O'Keeffe. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Angus Middleton.

Attendance — 4,833 at Kamloops.