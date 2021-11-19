HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 7, Tigers 3 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Hall 5 (Wormald) 1:19. 2. Lethbridge, Bentham 1 (unassisted) 7:23. 3. Medicine Hat, Ivanov 1 (Wiesblatt, Hodass) 19:04. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period 4. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 7 (Glover) 2:51. 5. Lethbridge, Hall 6 (Thacker) 15:14. Penalties \u2014 Baker Mh (cross checking) 5:17; Wormald Let (tripping) 11:32. Third Period 6. Lethbridge, Wormald 2 (Hall, Thacker) 6:57. 7. Medicine Hat, Patton 3 (MacKenzie, Shtrom) 10:25. 8. Lethbridge, Hall 7 (unassisted) 15:01. 9. Lethbridge, Wormald 3 (Hall, Thacker) 16:20. 10. Lethbridge, Barlage 4 (unassisted) 19:07. Penalties \u2014 Repcik Let (delay of game) 18:07. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 8 6 14 _ 28 Lethbridge 5 12 10 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Lethbridge: Picklyk (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-2; Lethbridge: 0-1. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen \u2014 Matt Schoenroth, David Gilfoy. Attendance \u2014 3,265 at Lethbridge.