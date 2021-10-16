HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Prince Albert

Raiders 3, Tigers 2 (SO)

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Shtrom 1 (MacKenzie, Brook) 1:27.

Penalties — Kosior Pa (cross checking) 4:15; Hodass Mh (holding) 4:48; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Peekeekoot) 6:36; Serhyenko Pa (delay of game) 10:53.

Second Period

2. Prince Albert, Sanders 1 (Aquilon, Allan) 15:05 (pp).

3. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 4 (Vitelli) 17:48.

Penalties — Baker Mh (roughing) 3:10; MacKenzie Mh (holding) 13:13; Goldsmith Pa (holding) 15:34.

Third Period

4. Medicine Hat, Danielson 1 (unassisted) 4:08 (sh).

Penalties — Svejkovsky Mh (high sticking) 3:20; Kosior Pa (delay of game) 11:19; Guhle Pa (checking from behind) 12:29.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Prince Albert wins 2-0

Prince Albert: Wiesblatt miss, Guhle goal, Vitelli goal.

Medicine Hat: Shtrom miss, Svejkovsky miss.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 12 4 10 1 _ 27 Prince Albert 11 16 9 3 _ 40

Goal — Medicine Hat: Langkow (39 shots, 37 saves). Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-6; Prince Albert: 1-3.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Brody McGrath. Linesmen — Devan Thiessen, Brayden Glynn.

Attendance — 2,144 at Prince Albert.