HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Lethbridge

Warriors 4, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Firkus 4 (unassisted) 13:05.

Penalties — Firkus Mj (delay of game) 2:00; Yager Mj (tripping) 5:42; McCutcheon Let (interference) 10:03; Niven Mj, Arntsen Let (roughing) 17:39; Nash Let (boarding) 17:39; Bentham Let (roughing) 20:00; Baco Mj (double minor, roughing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Second Period

2. Moose Jaw, Firkus 5 (Yager, Korczak) 5:33 (pp).

3. Lethbridge, Boyko 5 (Thurston, Hall) 11:35 (pp).

Penalties — Wormald Let (elbowing) 4:42; Brenton Mj (roughing) 10:15; Wood Let (high sticking) 12:51.

Third Period

4. Moose Jaw, Firkus 6 (Mateychuk, Korczak) 6:49 (pp).

5. Moose Jaw, Alarie 3 (Rysavy, Calvert) 13:29 (pp).

Penalties — Yager Mj (hooking) 1:21; Thacker Let (tripping) 5:55; Kaddoura Mj, Nash Let (major, major-fighting) 11:36; Hall Let (tripping) 11:45; Arntsen Let (slashing) 15:50.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 6 12 11 _ 29 Lethbridge 4 13 13 _ 30

Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 3-7; Lethbridge: 1-5.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Gavin Enns, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 3,086 at Lethbridge.