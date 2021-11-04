HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Kamloops

Blazers 7, Winterhawks 1 First Period 1. Kamloops, Stankoven 6 (Levis, Pillar) 5:34 (pp). 2. Portland, Klassen 5 (Hanus, Hanas) 7:36 (pp). 3. Kamloops, Belton 3 (Seminoff, McCarry) 8:53. 4. Kamloops, Stankoven 7 (Lindgren, Pillar) 9:55 (pp). 5. Kamloops, Pillar 6 (Stankoven, Brandwood) 16:28. Penalties - Nguyen Por (interference) 0:16; Pasternak Por (roughing) 5:15; Seminoff Kam (interference) 7:22; Litke Por (cross checking) 9:29. Second Period 6. Kamloops, Stankoven 8 (Bankier, Pillar) 0:28. 7. Kamloops, Pillar 7 (Stankoven, Bankier) 8:54. 8. Kamloops, Seminoff 5 (Belton, McCarry) 11:04. Penalties - Smythe Por, Kuefler Kam (major, major-fighting) 0:59; Smythe Por (roughing) 0:59; Brandwood Kam (holding) 5:55; Pasternak Por, Persson Kam (roughing) 11:29; Hanus Por, Kozak Por, Seminoff Kam (roughing) 15:26; Br\u00f8ndberg Por (delay of game) 16:46. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties - Smythe Por (roughing) 7:10; Stacha Kam (interference) 8:33; O'Brien Por (roughing) 10:45; Nolan Por (slashing) 11:31; Schmiemann Kam (tripping) 12:31. Shots on goal by Portland 8 9 11 _ 28 Kamloops 15 18 9 _ 42 Goal - Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Portland: 1-4; Kamloops: 2-9. Referees - Matthew Hicketts, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen - Nick Albinati, Riley Balson. Attendance - 2,957 at Kamloops.