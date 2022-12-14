Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Seattle

Thunderbirds 8, Cougars 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Gustafson 10 (Myatovic, Ciona) 3:18.

2. Seattle, Pickford 4 (Sawchyn) 10:22.

3. Seattle, Gustafson 11 (Ciona, Myatovic) 12:50.

4. Seattle, Gustafson 12 (Myatovic, Pickford) 15:32.

Penalties — Thornton Pg, Davidson Sea (major, major-fighting) 4:40; Brown Pg (cross checking) 18:03.

Second Period

5. Seattle, Myatovic 11 (Ciona, Mynio) 7:51.

6. Seattle, Crnkovic 14 (Sawchyn, Pickford) 12:15.

7. Prince George, Eastman 2 (Thornton, Ziemmer) 19:08 (pp).

Penalties — McNelly Sea (double minor, high sticking) 17:23; Myatovic Sea (slashing) 3:57.

Third Period

8. Seattle, Crnkovic 15 (Lovsin, Davidson) 11:04.

9. Seattle, Popowich 5 (Gustafson, Iginla) 18:42 (pp).

Penalties — Heidt Pg (slashing, misconduct) 16:49; MacAdams Pg (high sticking) 1:26; Dowhaniuk Pg (high sticking) 17:28.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 5 11 7 _ 23
Seattle 22 5 11 _ 38

Goal — Prince George: Young (L, ), Mulawka (14:22 second, 13 shots, 11 saves). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-3; Seattle: 1-4.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Tatu Kunto. Linesmen — Kris Delaney, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 3,468 at Seattle.

