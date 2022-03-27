HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver

Cougars 5, Giants 4 First Period 1. Prince George, Thornton 14 (MacAdams, Singer) 8:54. 2. Vancouver, Thorpe 16 (Hall, Cadieux) 14:04. Penalties \u2014 Dezainde Pg, Langkow Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:18. Second Period 3. Prince George, Bowie 13 (MacAdams) 11:48. 4. Vancouver, Mount 10 (Cadieux, Lies) 13:20. 5. Vancouver, Mount 11 (Lysell) 18:12 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Leslie Van (roughing) 17:03; Hooker Pg (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 19:25; Hooker Pg, Leslie Van (major, major-fighting) 19:25. Third Period 6. Prince George, Ziemmer 29 (unassisted) 4:13. 7. Prince George, Samson 14 (Heidt, Thornton) 9:20 (pp). 8. Prince George, Brown 6 (Samson) 13:49. 9. Vancouver, Mount 12 (Boucher, Hall) 18:22. Penalties \u2014 Boucher Van (hooking) 7:26; Cadieux Van (hooking) 9:02; Ziemmer Pg (boarding) 14:46; Thorpe Van (slashing) 15:52; Samson Pg (cross checking) 15:52. Shots on goal by Prince George 7 10 11 _ 28 Vancouver 11 13 10 _ 34 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Young (W, ). Vancouver: Gurski (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 1-3; Vancouver: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Brett Iverson, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen \u2014 Michael Bean, Cole Cooke. Attendance \u2014 3,008 at Vancouver.