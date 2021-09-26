Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria

Cougars 8, Royals 5

First Period

1. Prince George, Hooker 2 (Singer, Thornton) 6:18.

2. Victoria, Schuurman 3 (Yoder, Parker) 11:46 (pp).

3. Prince George, Brown 2 (Kaddoura, Dowhaniuk) 14:25 (pp).

4. Prince George, Thornton 2 (unassisted) 18:17.

Penalties — Wilson Vic (high sticking) 8:47; Eastman Pg (slashing) 11:25; Spizawka Vic (delay of game) 12:39.

Second Period

5. Prince George, Kaddoura 1 (Gronick) 0:55.

6. Victoria, Crane 1 (Schuurman) 9:13 (pp).

7. Prince George, MacAdams 1 (Eastman, Kmec) 14:38.

8. Victoria, Yoder 1 (Derungs) 16:43.

Penalties — Bowie Pg (double minor, high sticking) 17:06; Thornton Pg, Yoder Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:14; Dowhaniuk Pg (interference) 7:54; Kohner Pg (misconduct-visor) 13:45.

Third Period

9. Prince George, MacAdams 2 (unassisted) 5:18.

10. Victoria, Wilson 1 (Wilson, Dereniwsky) 9:01.

11. Prince George, Eastman 2 (unassisted) 10:59.

12. Victoria, Dereniwsky 1 (unassisted) 16:15.

13. Prince George, MacAdams 3 (Kaddoura) 18:22 (en).

Penalties — Reeves Pg (cross checking) 7:20; Reeves Pg, Scott Vic (misconduct, game misconduct) 7:20; Reeves Pg, Scott Vic (major, major-fighting) 7:20; Scott Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:20; Kmec Pg, Bryks Vic (roughing) 7:54; Kohner Pg, Zborovskiy Vic (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 11:22; Kaddoura Pg (roughing) 11:22.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 7 11 12 _ 30
Victoria 6 13 10 _ 29

Goal — Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-2; Victoria: 2-5.

Referees — Brady Casparie, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Ryan White.

Attendance — 00 at Victoria.