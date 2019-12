HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 4, Rebels 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gustafson Rd (major-cross checking major, misconduct) 12:55; Prefontaine Let (cross checking) 8:20; Wilson Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00; Sakowich Rd, Stringer Let (roughing) 20:00.

Second Period

1. Red Deer, King 7 (Bains) 3:43.

2. Lethbridge, Boyko 8 (Barlage, Wheatcroft) 5:24.

3. Lethbridge, Hall 5 (unassisted) 5:46.

4. Lethbridge, Thacker 3 (Hall, Boyko) 9:57 (pp).

5. Red Deer, Isley 1 (Melin, Sakowich) 11:02.

Penalties — Leslie Rd (hooking) 7:23; Douglas Rd (delay of game) 8:43; Sakowich Rd, Wilson Let (major, major-fighting) 14:25; Jerome Let (slashing) 16:16; Bains Rd (cross checking) 16:16; Arntsen Let (interference) 18:54.

Third Period

6. Lethbridge, Stringer 4 (Hall, Cotton) 18:31 (pp).

Penalties — Prefontaine Let (tripping) 3:55; Wilson Let (checking from behind) 4:44; Leslie Rd, Jerome Let (major, major-fighting) 7:36; Hausinger Rd (interference) 10:03; Ward Rd (delay of game) 16:50.

Shots on goal by

Red Deer 11 14 7 _ 32 Lethbridge 4 9 6 _ 19

Goal — Red Deer: Fancy (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 0-5; Lethbridge: 2-5.

Referees — Austin Weisgerber, Tyler Adair. Linesmen — Michael Roberts, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 3,354 at Lethbridge.