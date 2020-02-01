HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Kelowna

Chiefs 7, Rockets 3

First Period

1. Spokane, Finley 11 (Smith, Beckman) 1:25 (pp).

2. Spokane, Ginnell 13 (King, Král) 2:44.

3. Spokane, Toporowski 16 (Zummack, King) 5:17.

4. Kelowna, Topping 6 (Korczak, Novak) 9:15 (pp).

5. Kelowna, Novak 18 (Korczak, Wedman) 12:23 (pp).

6. Spokane, Beckman 35 (Larson) 13:58.

Penalties — Lee Kel (delay of game) 0:35; McMillen Kel (delay of game) 3:15; Chudley Spo, Feist Kel (major, major-fighting) 5:39; Mattson Spo (interference) 7:46; Smith Spo (tripping) 10:48; Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Peterek) 14:55; Wedman Kel (hooking) 15:21; Mattson Spo (high sticking) 17:01.

Second Period

7. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 11 (Poole, Korczak) 12:26.

8. Spokane, Hughes 15 (Beckman, Král) 13:59 (pp).

9. Spokane, King 10 (Hughes) 19:54.

Penalties — Russell Spo (tripping) 2:40; McDonald Kel (holding) 12:39.

Third Period

10. Spokane, Finley 12 (Beckman, Smith) 8:21 (pp).

Penalties — Swetlikoff Kel (slashing) 7:42; King Spo (interference) 13:15; MacNeil Spo (roughing) 18:55.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 12 12 6 _ 30 Kelowna 8 6 9 _ 23

Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Kelowna: Basran (7 shots, 4 saves), Schwebius (L, 5:17 first, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-6; Kelowna: 2-6.

Referees — Chris Crich, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Jade Portwood.

Attendance — 5,279 at Kelowna.