HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Medicine Hat
Chiefs 2, Tigers 1
First Period
1. Spokane, Mattson 18 (Zummack, Gross) 4:39.
Penalties — Toporowski Spo, Anderson Mh (roughing) 7:24; Finley Spo (interference) 19:28.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Mattson 19 (Zummack) 11:50.
Penalties — Chyzowski Mh (tripping) 1:46; McCarry Mh (boarding) 9:12; Larson Spo, Plouffe Mh (roughing) 12:55; Zummack Spo (tripping) 13:58; Beckman Spo (slashing) 20:00.
Third Period
3. Medicine Hat, Kemp 25 (Brown, Chyzowski) 17:52.
Penalties — Toporowski Spo (tripping) 6:30; Plouffe Mh (holding) 19:27.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|4
|9
|3
|_
|16
|Medicine Hat
|9
|16
|10
|_
|35
Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Medicine Hat: Søgaard (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Medicine Hat: 0-4.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Will Mosswick.
Attendance — 3,100 at Medicine Hat.