Oil Kings 5, Broncos 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Edmonton, McIndoe 7 (Kope, Robertson) 3:40.

2. Edmonton, Souch 10 (Sawchuk, Williams) 12:12 (pp).

3. Edmonton, Guenther 9 (Neighbours, Keeler) 19:51.

Penalties — Regnier Sc (holding) 11:00; Kope Edm (roughing) 15:02.

Third Period

4. Swift Current, De Klerk 2 (Houk) 2:09.

5. Edmonton, Robertson 7 (Sawchuk, Souch) 14:07 (pp).

6. Edmonton, Slaney 2 (Horstmann) 19:48.

Penalties — Keeler Edm (tripping) 8:12; Slaney Edm (tripping) 11:39; Bulych Sc (tripping) 13:56.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 12 3 11 _ 26
Edmonton 16 17 10 _ 43

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Edmonton: 2-2.

Referees — Chris Crich, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 5,528 at Edmonton.