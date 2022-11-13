HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 2, Broncos 1 First Period 1. Swift Current, Wyrostok 6 (Hvidston) 7:52. Penalties \u2014 McNutt Sc, Arntsen Let (major, major-fighting) 2:28; Laventure Let (tripping) 9:41; Lewis Sc (holding) 13:29; Laventure Let (tripping) 19:41. Second Period 2. Lethbridge, Wormald 6 (Laventure, Shepard) 17:37 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Wormald Let () 7:37; Bentham Let (interference) 13:47; McGinley Sc (high sticking) 17:07; Arntsen Let (interference) 18:16; Zandee Let (10-minute misconduct) 19:35; McGinley Sc (holding) 19:36; Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 19:48. Third Period 3. Lethbridge, Bentham 4 (Edwards) 12:32. Penalties \u2014 Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 15:49; Sadhra-Kang Sc (cross checking) 16:53. Shots on goal by Swift Current 12 12 8 _ 32 Lethbridge 10 8 16 _ 34 Goal \u2014 Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Swift Current: 0-6; Lethbridge: 1-6. Referees \u2014 Brody McGrath, Mason Stewart. Linesmen \u2014 Devin Kohlhauser, David Gilfoy. Attendance \u2014 3,435 at Lethbridge.