HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Winnipeg

Ice 3, Broncos 1 First Period 1. Swift Current, Ward 3 (Bettahar, McGinley) 10:48 (pp). Penalties - Pelletier Sc (hooking) 8:50; Lambos Wpg (tripping) 9:21; Savoie Wpg (interference) 9:45; Ward Sc (hooking) 14:37. Second Period 2. Winnipeg, Milne 5 (Smallwood, Zloty) 19:26. Penalties - Streule Wpg (hooking) 6:55; Bettahar Sc (checking from behind) 9:46; McGinley Sc (high sticking) 19:49. Third Period 3. Winnipeg, McClennon 6 (Pederson, Savoie) 0:17 (pp). 4. Winnipeg, Bruce 5 (Benson, Muir) 16:37. Penalties - Lambos Wpg (high sticking) 0:31; Wyrostok Sc, Streule Wpg (roughing) 5:12; Wyrostok Sc (high sticking) 7:49; Smallwood Wpg (tripping) 11:03; Pelletier Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:52; Orzeck Wpg (cross checking) 11:52; Milne Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:49; McClennon Wpg (double minor, roughing) 19:09; Ward Sc, Wyrostok Sc, Alexander Wpg (roughing) 19:09. Shots on goal by Swift Current 8 3 8 _ 19 Winnipeg 19 20 6 _ 45 Goal - Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Swift Current: 1-7; Winnipeg: 1-5. Referees - Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen - Kelsey Mahoney, Layne Richardson. Attendance - 1,621 at Winnipeg.