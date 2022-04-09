Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Everett

Silvertips 5, Americans 2

First Period

1. Tri-City, McMillan 3 (Serraglio, Ernst) 12:54.

2. Everett, Swetlikoff 31 (Gut, Zellweger) 15:12 (pp).

Penalties — Greenway Tc (slashing) 7:31; Lajoie Tc (cross checking) 14:22; Bouchard Tc (tripping) 18:05.

Second Period

3. Tri-City, Friedt-Mohr 4 (Moravec, Sloan) 7:06.

4. Everett, Swetlikoff 32 (Zellweger, Campbell) 7:40.

5. Everett, Swetlikoff 33 (Seeley, Berezowski) 17:22 (pp).

6. Everett, Gut 16 (Berezowski, Swetlikoff) 19:27 (pp).

Penalties — Freer Tc (slashing) 4:05; Lambos Evt (high sticking) 11:02; Sloan Tc (hooking) 15:53; Dragicevic Tc (cross checking) 18:51.

Third Period

7. Everett, Berezowski 46 (unassisted) 19:59 (en).

Penalties — Lajoie Tc (10-minute misconduct) 2:49; Gut Evt (tripping) 3:34; Friedt-Mohr Tc (interference) 9:29; Andregg Tc (holding) 12:14; Sloan Tc (roughing) 14:26.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 4 9 0 _ 13
Everett 23 17 10 _ 50

Goal — Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ), Avakyan (10:54 third, 4 shots, 4 saves). Everett: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Everett: 3-9.

Referees — Nick Panter, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen — Kris Delaney, Adam McMasters.

Attendance — 07 at Everett.