HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Spokane

Chiefs 4, Americans 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Tri-City, Roberts 2 (Greenway, Bjorklund) 3:50.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (too many men) 0:42; Daniel Tc (tripping) 6:25; Hughes Spo (checking to the head) 8:07; Platz Tc (high sticking) 14:19.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Toporowski 26 (Zummack, Sward) 2:31.

3. Tri-City, Stevenson 10 (Daniel) 4:36.

4. Tri-City, Lambert 17 (Huo) 12:57 (sh).

Penalties — Lambert Tc (hooking) 6:29; Mutala Tc (hooking) 11:41; Mutala Tc (inter. on goaltender) 15:22.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Smith 16 (King, Finley) 15:37.

6. Spokane, Smith 17 (Zummack, Toporowski) 16:28.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (hooking) 6:42.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Spokane wins 1-0

Spokane: , Ginnell goal, Beckman miss.

Tri-City: , Mutala miss, Bouchard miss, Lambert miss.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 6 10 2 1 _ 19 Spokane 17 17 21 2 _ 58

Goal — Tri-City: Boyko (57 shots, 54 saves). Spokane: Porter Jr. (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-1; Spokane: 0-7.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Daniel Spore.

Attendance — 10,259 at Spokane.