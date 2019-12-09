Giants 4, Americans 1

First Period

1. Vancouver, Kvasnica 1 (Nielsen, Sourdif) 4:04.

2. Vancouver, Horning 3 (Sourdif, Byram) 15:55.

Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (hooking) 10:53.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Greenway Tc (slashing) 3:48; Byram Van (cross checking) 18:57.

Third Period

3. Tri-City, Bouchard 7 (Hrabik, Mutala) 1:07.

4. Vancouver, Preziuso 10 (Nielsen) 2:52.

5. Vancouver, Preziuso 11 (Nielsen, Byram) 6:34 (pp).

Penalties — Lajoie Tc (hooking) 6:12.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 16 7 3 _ 26
Vancouver 15 19 19 _ 53

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Vancouver: 1-2.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Bradley Parker.

Attendance — 8,938 at Vancouver.