HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Vancouver
Giants 4, Americans 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Kvasnica 1 (Nielsen, Sourdif) 4:04.
2. Vancouver, Horning 3 (Sourdif, Byram) 15:55.
Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (hooking) 10:53.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Greenway Tc (slashing) 3:48; Byram Van (cross checking) 18:57.
Third Period
3. Tri-City, Bouchard 7 (Hrabik, Mutala) 1:07.
4. Vancouver, Preziuso 10 (Nielsen) 2:52.
5. Vancouver, Preziuso 11 (Nielsen, Byram) 6:34 (pp).
Penalties — Lajoie Tc (hooking) 6:12.
Shots on goal by
|Tri-City
|16
|7
|3
|_
|26
|Vancouver
|15
|19
|19
|_
|53
Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Vancouver: 1-2.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 8,938 at Vancouver.
