HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops
Giants 3, Blazers 2
First Period
1. Kamloops, Pillar 14 (Hughes, Stuart) 15:21.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Nielsen 21 (Roman, Sourdif) 8:49.
3. Vancouver, Nielsen 22 (Florchuk, Byram) 16:22 (pp).
4. Vancouver, Sourdif 16 (Shepard) 16:53 (pp).
Penalties — Byram Van (hooking) 1:55; Franklin Kam (high sticking) 9:34; Martin Kam (high sticking) 14:40; Schmiemann Kam (tripping) 16:01.
Third Period
5. Kamloops, Zary 31 (Baragano, Hughes) 10:46.
Penalties — Longo Van (delay of game) 0:35; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Appelt) 5:44; Shepard Van (tripping) 14:39.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|9
|12
|5
|_
|26
|Kamloops
|12
|12
|18
|_
|42
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (18 shots, 17 saves), Ramsay (L, 16:01 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 2-4; Kamloops: 0-3.
Referees — Chris Crich, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Josh Albinati, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 4,158 at Kamloops.