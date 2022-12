HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops

Blazers 2, Giants 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kuefler Kam (cross checking) 7:19; Pentecost Van (tripping) 15:54.

Second Period

1. Vancouver, Halaburda 8 (Anderson) 3:29.

2. Kamloops, Van Olm 3 (Finnie, Tait) 4:39.

Penalties — Thorpe Van (tripping) 0:22; Englot Kam (delay of game) 4:54; Vancouver bench (delay of game, served by Thorpe) 5:46; Ferster Kam (high sticking) 9:55; Brunicke Kam (tripping) 18:08.

Third Period

3. Kamloops, Seminoff 11 (unassisted) 11:54.

Penalties — Thorpe Van (checking to the head major, misconduct) 18:02; Minten Kam (roughing) 10:44; Edwards Van (slashing) 10:44.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 7 9 7 _ 23 Kamloops 12 12 7 _ 31

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (L, ). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-4; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Steve Papp, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Tom Donaldson, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 4,144 at Kamloops.