HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Seattle
Royals 4, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Seattle, Rempe 2 (Kukuca) 1:24.
2. Victoria, Derungs 6 (Smith, Doust) 4:23.
Penalties — Miller Vic, Ciona Sea (major, major-fighting) 12:20; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Roulette) 18:31; Miller Vic (hooking) 19:07.
Second Period
3. Victoria, Haden 5 (Prowse, Smith) 8:37.
4. Seattle, Uchacz 1 (McNelly, Kubicek) 10:40.
5. Victoria, Haden 6 (Jones, Prowse) 13:42.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
6. Victoria, Fizer 8 (Prowse) 18:27 (en).
Penalties — Wedman Sea (tripping) 11:35; Gottfried Sea (delay of game) 13:47; Bryks Vic (major-fighting) 20:00; Roulette Sea (major-fighting) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|11
|14
|9
|_
|34
|Seattle
|8
|9
|9
|_
|26
Goal — Victoria: Farkas (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-3; Seattle: 0-1.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 6,038 at Seattle.