Ice 4, Wheat Kings 0
First Period
1. Winnipeg, McClennon 16 (Krebs) 9:44.
Penalties — Schneider Bdn (checking to the head) 5:26; Ginnell Wpg (tripping) 7:42.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Iorio Bdn (cross checking) 17:36.
Third Period
2. Winnipeg, Krebs 3 (Orzeck, Pederson) 1:22.
3. Winnipeg, Johnson 10 (Muir, Leppard) 13:09.
4. Winnipeg, Johnson 11 (Krebs, Lambos) 18:11.
Penalties — Lambos Wpg (hooking) 6:53.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|11
|14
|12
|_
|37
|Brandon
|10
|6
|12
|_
|28
Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-2; Brandon: 0-2.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kyle Scrivens. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Tannum Wyonzek.
Attendance — 4,035 at Brandon.
