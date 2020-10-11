Hackers publish public school district's stolen data online

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Computer hackers who obtained information about a Virginia public school district's students and employees have posted stolen data online, school officials said Friday in an email to parents and staff.

The Fairfax County Public Schools didn't specify the nature or volume of the data that was stolen in the ransomware attack last month. Hackers use ransomware software to steal data and threaten to publish or block access to it unless a target pays a ransom.

The Washington Post reports that Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand's email on Friday said the criminal cyber organization known as the Maze group had claimed responsibility for the attack and posted stolen data on the dark web.

Braband said the district was cooperating with the Virginia State Police and the FBI.

“We are working around the clock to identify the information that was taken and will notify impacted individuals as appropriate,” he wrote.

School district spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said officials believe “only a subset of individuals, including a limited number of students” were affected by the ransomware attack. Caldwell said the district will offer free credit-monitoring services to all district employees and their spouses and any others who were affected.